CM removes Principal, MS SIMS over negligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the light of recommendations of an inquiry committee, has removed Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Professor Doctor Farooq Afzal and Medical Superintendent Doctor Ahtesham with an immediate effect on account of committing negligence in their duties.

A committee constituted on the electricity breakdown matter in the operation theaters of Services Hospital has submitted its report to the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting held here on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical education Doctor Javed Akram, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health and Secretary to CM were also present in the meeting.

They both have been made OSD. The patients had to face hardships due to electricity breakdown in the ENT operation theater of Services Hospital.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi had constituted a two-member committee headed by Secretary Health to investigate the incident.

The committee undertook an inquiry of electricity breakdown in the operation theaters and ascertained the circumstances. The inquiry committee submitted its report to the Caretaker CM on the electricity breakdown incident in the Services Hospital in which it was stated that even a generator was not operational on electricity breakdown in the operation theaters.