Open Menu

CM Removes Principal, MS SIMS Over Negligence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 12:30 AM

CM removes Principal, MS SIMS over negligence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the light of recommendations of an inquiry committee, has removed Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Professor Doctor Farooq Afzal and Medical Superintendent Doctor Ahtesham with an immediate effect on account of committing negligence in their duties.

A committee constituted on the electricity breakdown matter in the operation theaters of Services Hospital has submitted its report to the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting held here on Sunday.

Provincial Minister for Specialized Health Care and Medical education Doctor Javed Akram, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health and Secretary to CM were also present in the meeting.

They both have been made OSD. The patients had to face hardships due to electricity breakdown in the ENT operation theater of Services Hospital.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi had constituted a two-member committee headed by Secretary Health to investigate the incident.

The committee undertook an inquiry of electricity breakdown in the operation theaters and ascertained the circumstances. The inquiry committee submitted its report to the Caretaker CM on the electricity breakdown incident in the Services Hospital in which it was stated that even a generator was not operational on electricity breakdown in the operation theaters.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Electricity Chief Minister Punjab Education Doctor Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Qura ..

UAE strongly condemns burning of copy of Holy Quran in Denmark

36 minutes ago
 UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of D ..

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Confe ..

3 hours ago
 UAE committed to working with international commun ..

UAE committed to working with international community to address global challeng ..

3 hours ago
 Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

4 hours ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

5 hours ago
Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

5 hours ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

7 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan