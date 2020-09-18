UrduPoint.com
CM Reshuffles KP Cabinet

Fri 18th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

CM reshuffles KP cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday reshuffled the provincial cabinet and assigned ministry of Primary and Secondary education to newly inducted Shehram Tarakai.

According to a notification issued from Administration Department (Cabinet Wing), Akbar Ayub was given portfolio of Local Government while Qalandar Lodhi was made Minister for Revenue and Provincial Minister Anwar Zeb was assigned portfolio of Zakat.

The notification further said that Khaliqur Rehman who earlier was serving as Advisor to KP CM on Higher Education has been made Minister for food.

Moreover, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash has been relieved from his portfolio of Local Government and assigned additional portfolio of Higher Education.

Riaz Khan who was earlier holding portfolio of Public Health Engineering was made Special Assistant to CM on C&W.

