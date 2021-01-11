UrduPoint.com
CM Resumes His Office After Recovery

Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

CM resumes his office after recovery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday resumed his official responsibilities after recovery from coronavirus and chaired different meetings of ministers and officials.

He said that the journey of public service would be accelerated and development schemes completed on time to facilitate people.

The CM stressed that no conspiracy would be allowed to destabilise the country, adding that the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] had died a natural death. Nobody was interested in the politics of anarchy, as people want solution to their problems.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue its struggle for development of the country as a modern and prosperous nation with renewed vigour and zeal.

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Died From Government Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

