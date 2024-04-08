Open Menu

CM Returns After 3-day Visit To Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2024 | 11:23 PM

CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif returned home after completing her 3-day long visit to Saudi Arabia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif returned home after completing her 3-day long visit to Saudi Arabia.

The chief minister performed Umrah, and met Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman along with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif during her visit to Saudi Arabia.

The CM also had the honor of visiting the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) in Madina Munawara, and the Holy Baitullah Sharif in Makkah Mukarama.

