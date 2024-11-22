CM reviews 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' programme

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her unwavering commitment to fulfilling the promise of providing affordable housing to the underprivileged and urged the relevant authorities to expedite completion of the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Programme’.

Speaking at a special review meeting here on Friday, she said the programme was not just a slogan but a tangible effort to improve the lives of the common man. "Apni Chhat Apna Ghar is a dream for every citizen, and we are determined to make it a reality," she affirmed.

The CM was updated on the progress of the scheme, with 927 applicants having received their first installment of loans. She informed that more than 800 houses under the initiative are nearing completion. "Ensure that the second installment payments are made promptly to help these families move forward," she directed.

CM Maryam Nawaz was further briefed that over 50,000 applicants' data had been transferred to Akhuwat Foundation for verification.

Of these, 38,000 applicants have been verified, with more than 20,900 submitting the necessary documentation. As of now, 8,424 applications have been fully processed. She highlighted the success of the digital portal, which has seen over 600,000 registered users and more than 325,000 applications for house construction.

With ambitious targets in place, the programme aims to build 47,000 homes by June 2025 and 100,000 by December 2025. As a gesture of appreciation, the CM approved the presentation of furniture and household items as gifts for the first five homeowners who complete their houses. Additionally, she granted in-principle approval to a new initiative for 3-Marla plots, starting with 666 plots in Chishtian.

The CM reiterated that this scheme will continue to empower low-income families, ensuring they have access to affordable housing across the province.