CM Reviews Arrangements Ahead Of Wheat Harvest Season
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the pre-harvest situation of the wheat crop across the province.
The CM commended the record-breaking wheat yield this season and extended heartfelt appreciation to the farmers of Punjab for their hard work and contribution to national food security.
Praising the agricultural community, the CM said, “Our farmers are our brothers; their interests will be protected at all costs.”
During the meeting, it was revealed that as part of the government’s support initiative, 1,000 tractors have been distributed free of cost to wheat farmers across Punjab. This measure is aimed at improving agricultural productivity and reducing the cost burden on farmers.
In a major policy decision, the Punjab government has permitted the free movement of wheat across the province, signaling its commitment to a liberalized agricultural market. It was further decided that wheat procurement will be carried out through the private sector, marking a significant shift towards a deregulated and competitive market system. During the meeting it was agreed to continue with free market and deregulation policy to ensure transparency, efficiency, and fair pricing mechanisms for all stakeholders in the wheat value chain.
CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that all necessary steps will be taken to safeguard the interests of farmers and ensure a smooth and successful wheat harvest season across Punjab.
