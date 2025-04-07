Open Menu

CM Reviews Arrangements Ahead Of Wheat Harvest Season

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

CM reviews arrangements ahead of wheat harvest season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the pre-harvest situation of the wheat crop across the province.

The CM commended the record-breaking wheat yield this season and extended heartfelt appreciation to the farmers of Punjab for their hard work and contribution to national food security.

Praising the agricultural community, the CM said, “Our farmers are our brothers; their interests will be protected at all costs.”

During the meeting, it was revealed that as part of the government’s support initiative, 1,000 tractors have been distributed free of cost to wheat farmers across Punjab. This measure is aimed at improving agricultural productivity and reducing the cost burden on farmers.

In a major policy decision, the Punjab government has permitted the free movement of wheat across the province, signaling its commitment to a liberalized agricultural market. It was further decided that wheat procurement will be carried out through the private sector, marking a significant shift towards a deregulated and competitive market system. During the meeting it was agreed to continue with free market and deregulation policy to ensure transparency, efficiency, and fair pricing mechanisms for all stakeholders in the wheat value chain.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that all necessary steps will be taken to safeguard the interests of farmers and ensure a smooth and successful wheat harvest season across Punjab.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in D ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd edition of Bitcoin MENA in December

1 minute ago
 Minister of Economy explores strengthening coopera ..

Minister of Economy explores strengthening cooperation with Governor of Guangxi

16 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Swe ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Sweden

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology ..

Dubai Derma 2025: Unveiling future of dermatology with global experts

31 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed set to embark on official visit to India tomorrow

45 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Mark ..

MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award

1 hour ago
Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property right ..

Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..

1 hour ago
 Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-st ..

Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case

2 hours ago
 Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed a ..

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness ..

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record

3 hours ago
 UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel reven ..

UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan