CM Reviews Arrangements For Bohra Jamat Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the administration and the city police to ensure foolproof security and other arrangements on the arrival and stay of the Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin during the month of Moharram.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting he specially convened to review the arrangements for Presidential guest, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin here at CM House.

Minister Home Zia Lanjar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Representatives Kumail Yunus and other concerned officers.

CM said that Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin was visiting Karachi on the invitation of the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari during the month of Moharram. He added that the necessary arrangements, including repair of roads, and streetlights, if any, in the areas of his stay may be carried out along with necessary security measures.

Shah directed the Commissioner Karachi and IG Police to personally hold meetings with the Bohra Community representatives and decide in consultation with them.

