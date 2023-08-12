CM reviews arrangements for Independence Day

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at the Government House in Murree on Saturday, thoroughly reviewed arrangements for August 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting at the Government House in Murree on Saturday, thoroughly reviewed arrangements for August 14.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that an estimated 400,000 tourists were expected to visit Murree within the next 48 hours, said a handout issued here.

A comprehensive traffic management strategy for Independence Day was a focal point of discussion. The Rawalpindi commissioner presented details about the fireworks scheduled for the night between August 13 and 14, along with evening musical performances on August 14.

To ensure preservation of Murree's charm, the CM issued directives to take strict actions against any unauthorised constructions or encroachments within the district. The caretaker CM also emphasised the need to expand the tourist area in the district.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman elaborated on plans intended to facilitate both tourists and residents in Murree.

With the influx of visitors expected on Independence Day, the CM stressed the importance of pre-arrangements. The meeting was told that a spectacular firework display would take place at Kashmir Point in Murree on the night of Independence Day. Furthermore, parks and various tourist spots will host firework shows and musical performances.

Among the topics discussed were decisions concerning Murree's master plan, enhancement of facilities, and the management of traffic flow.

Attendees included Punjab chief secretary, Rawalpindi commissioner, and officers concerned.

The meeting was also attended by caretaker Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary home, secretaries of Housing, Communication and Works, as well as health department via video-link.