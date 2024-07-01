CM reviews arrangements for rainwater disposal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited various areas of the provincial capital on Monday to review ongoing operations and arrangements in response to the unusual rains.

The Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners and other administrative officers had to rush to the sites. The CM directed them to remain in the field to get things normal as early as possible. She took information about the situation of water in different areas of the city, and directed authorities concerned to ensure timely drainage of water in the entire province. Just like the sanitation campaign on Eid, use safe city cameras and drone technology to monitor where water is not drained, the CM instructed.

Maryam Nawaz directed the administration to monitor and report the ground situation after every half hour. She inspected Shadman, Ferozepur Road, Davis Road and Shimla Hill areas on her way back from airport. She personally observed the inner and outer city streets.

The CM also inspected roads, intersections and markets, and reached Gaddafi Stadium. She directed immediate drainage of water and the delivery of additional water pumps to Gaddafi Stadium. She stopped the vehicle at various places and personally inspected drainage work. She met WASA staff and praised them for their hard work.