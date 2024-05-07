CM Reviews CBD Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting here on Tuesday, reviewed the projects of Punjab Central business District Development Authority.
The CM directed the authorities concerned to finalize deals with the Chinese, South Korean and Saudi Arabian companies for the construction of IT City in Lahore. She directed,”Complete year-by-year targets of CBD projects and submit progress reports accordingly.”
It was agreed in the meeting that CBD Business Centers would be established in eight cities of Punjab. A proposal to establish ‘City of sports’ in Sialkot, besides the construction of a stadium was also discussed in the meeting.
Decision was taken to legislate for the establishment of a Real Estate Investment Trust in Punjab. Progress on the development of Silicon Cluster in IT City Lahore was also reviewed.
Earlier, the CM was briefed that CBD Grand Central Station would be built at Lahore’s Kalma Chowk. A, Grand Souk Lahore, with 600 shops and restaurants would also be established on Ferozepur Road.
The authorities concerned apprised the Chief Minister that CBD would build eco-friendly blue roads on Main Boulevard. CEO CBD Imran Amin presented a review report on Quaid District, Bab District and Pindi District.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq and Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, COO CBD Brigadier Mansoor Janjua, Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two youth drown in River Indus at Kohistan22 seconds ago
-
86th meeting of Board of Advanced Studies, Research of IUB held25 seconds ago
-
Tribal districts education foundation takes steps to improve education system: MD28 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 77,452 power pilferers in 228 days31 seconds ago
-
DC Matiari conducts surprise hospital inspections, urges improved healthcare standards10 minutes ago
-
US DCM, SCCI agree on promotion of mutual trade, industrial, economic activities10 minutes ago
-
Revenue officials ordered to meet targets10 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to revenue offices10 minutes ago
-
Agriculturist terms wettest April as `boon’ for Barani areas of KP10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss collaboration in IT sector20 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against vehicles with modified silencers30 minutes ago
-
Farmers demand to release water in canals30 minutes ago