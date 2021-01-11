CM reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday chaired a meeting at his office to review cleanliness arrangements in the provincial metropolis.

The meeting discussed the selection of new contractors for removing the garbage. The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) chairman and managing director informed the CM that 20,000-ton solid waste had been disposed of, while the remaining 5,000-ton would be removed soon. An interim cleanliness plan had also been devised till the selection of the new contractors, they added.

The CM directed that the best cleanliness arrangements should be ensured in the city, adding that he found an unsatisfactory cleanliness situation during a round of the city. The LWMC and the administration should hold a meeting daily to continuously monitor the implementation of the cleanliness plan, he said.

No stone should be left unturned to immediately remove 5,000-ton garbage from the city and zero-waste operation should be ensured as no leniency will be tolerated, he stressed.

Usman Buzdar said that the historic city of Lahore was the heart of Pakistan and midnight oil should be burnt for its cleanliness. Provision of a neat and clean atmosphere to citizens is a responsibility of the government and the LWMC board should take a final decision about the new cleanliness system, he added. The provincial government would extend full support to the board as there was no room for any further procrastination. Similarly, modern technology should be used for dealing with landfill sites issues, he added.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, secretaries of local government and information and culture departments, commissioner and DC Lahore and others attended the meeting.