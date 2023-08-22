CM reviews construction at Services Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday visited the under-construction new emergency section of Services Hospital Lahore and inspected the progress of ongoing construction activities.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir accompanied him.

The chief minister expressed his dissatisfaction with delay in the finishing work. He directed that all pending work be expedited, even if it required round-the-clock efforts. Noticing old beds outside the new emergency section, he expressed his displeasure and instructed for new beds to be provided promptly. Additionally, he voiced his dissatisfaction with the air-conditioning system and ordered its immediate improvement.

Taking swift action, the CM promptly contacted the Secretary Communication and Works and instructed him to enhance facilities in the new emergency area. "Comprehensive planning should be made to stop water accumulating in the basement," he added. He conveyed his intent to inaugurate the new emergency room for patients only when fully satisfied.

Mohsin Naqvi tasked the Principal of Services Hospital with supervising and ensuring the completion of all tasks with the utmost quality and efficiency.

The Medical Superintendent of Services Hospital was also present.