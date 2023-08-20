CM reviews construction work at Akbar Chowk Flyover project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the under construction Akbar Chowk flyover project and reviewed progress being made on the construction work.

All piles and pile caps of Akbar Chowk flyover project have been completed. CM while directing to submit a report about the project on a daily basis asserted to complete the project by the mid of next month under any circumstance.

CM directed to improve the design of U-turn and ordered the construction of a model road from College Road to Akbar Chowk. He inspected the ongoing construction activities on the project and construction of roads.

CM directed to complete the construction work of roads surrounding the flyover as soon as possible, adding that the citizens will be provided transportation facilities with the completion of roads surrounding the project. The citizens will be given permanent relief from traffic bottlenecks with the completion of Akbar Chowk flyover project.

Commissioner/ DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chief Engineer Israr Ahmed and Contractor while giving a briefing about the pace of work on the project apprised that work on 29 out of 31 pairs has been completed and work on transims and gridders is ongoing. Around 32 out of 66 gridders of the flyover have been completed.