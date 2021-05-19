CM reviews C&W dept performance, future roadmap

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the Communication & Works (C&W) department to review departmental performance and future roadmap

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the Communication & Works (C&W) department to review departmental performance and future roadmap.

Provincial C&W Minister Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai and others attended the meeting. The secretary C&W department revealed that disciplinary action had been initiated against 144 officers and officials for showing poor performance.

He said that 1027 development projects will be completed in the province.

The meeting decided to introduce the road asset management system for bringing infrastructural improvements and roads' monitoring.

The meeting further decided to set a special project unit and gave in-principle approval of adhoc recruitments against essential vacant posts in the C&W department and to overcome the dearth of professional in the Punjab Architecture Department.

It was also decided to expand the scope of Lahore Ring Road Authority while renaming it as Punjab Ring Road Authority.

The chief minister directed to adopt the latest techniques for the construction of roads and buildings adding that fast-falling laser levellers will be used to improve the quality of the roads.

He directed to initiate legal action against illegal buildings and housing schemes constructed within roads' limits. Similarly, construction of farm-to-market roads within the stipulated time should be ensured to ease access of villages, he added.

The CM also directed to fix warning boards to discourage entry of heavy transport on small roads. Similarly, early completion of MM Road be ensured and unnecessary budget estimates for the construction of roads and building.