LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the ongoing road maintenance and construction projects carried out by Communication and Works (C&W) department, here on Monday.

During a meeting with Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Soheb Ahmed Malik, she was briefed about the maintenance and construction of roads across Punjab.

The CM was briefed that the work on repair and rehabilitation of 590 roads covering a distance of 11500 kilometers across Punjab has been started, and is expected to be complete by the end of this year. She was also briefed about the progress on construction of 5 expressway roads.

The CM directed to complete the construction of SL 3 as soon as possible to ensure public convenience.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Provincial Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf also attended the meeting.