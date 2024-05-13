Open Menu

CM Reviews C&W's Road Construction, Maintenance Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM

CM reviews C&W's road construction, maintenance projects

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the ongoing road maintenance and construction projects carried out by Communication and Works (C&W) department, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the ongoing road maintenance and construction projects carried out by Communication and Works (C&W) department, here on Monday.

During a meeting with Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Soheb Ahmed Malik, she was briefed about the maintenance and construction of roads across Punjab.

The CM was briefed that the work on repair and rehabilitation of 590 roads covering a distance of 11500 kilometers across Punjab has been started, and is expected to be complete by the end of this year. She was also briefed about the progress on construction of 5 expressway roads.

The CM directed to complete the construction of SL 3 as soon as possible to ensure public convenience.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Provincial Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Road Rashid Progress

Recent Stories

DC visits examination center

DC visits examination center

5 minutes ago
 Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of ..

Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder

5 minutes ago
 Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment

8 minutes ago
 WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for wate ..

WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad

9 minutes ago
 Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departme ..

Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..

13 minutes ago
 KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for a ..

KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors

13 minutes ago
DPO chairs crime meeting

DPO chairs crime meeting

19 minutes ago
 Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20

19 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rome Open results

Tennis: Rome Open results

19 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to pr ..

Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens

20 minutes ago
 Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanis ..

Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods

20 minutes ago
 India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose M ..

India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan