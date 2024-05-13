CM Reviews C&W's Road Construction, Maintenance Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the ongoing road maintenance and construction projects carried out by Communication and Works (C&W) department, here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the ongoing road maintenance and construction projects carried out by Communication and Works (C&W) department, here on Monday.
During a meeting with Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Soheb Ahmed Malik, she was briefed about the maintenance and construction of roads across Punjab.
The CM was briefed that the work on repair and rehabilitation of 590 roads covering a distance of 11500 kilometers across Punjab has been started, and is expected to be complete by the end of this year. She was also briefed about the progress on construction of 5 expressway roads.
The CM directed to complete the construction of SL 3 as soon as possible to ensure public convenience.
Senator Pervaiz Rashid and Provincial Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf also attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
DC visits examination center
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complain ..
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits examination center5 minutes ago
-
Zaman Park violence: LHC confirms interim bail of PTI founder5 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler gets nine-year imprisonment8 minutes ago
-
WASA blames HESCO conducted power outages for water shortage in Hyderabad9 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Federal Ombudsman directs govt departments to address public complaints promptly13 minutes ago
-
KP CM for allocation of funds in ADP 2024-25 for all sectors13 minutes ago
-
DPO chairs crime meeting19 minutes ago
-
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 2019 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens20 minutes ago
-
Father, daughter-in-law murdered by unknown gunman6 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on fake beverages, seizes 1,100 Liters6 minutes ago
-
MCL removed 948 encroachments last week6 minutes ago