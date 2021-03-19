CM reviews deputation policy at LDA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday chaired the third meeting of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) governing body to review the deputation policy.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to devise a fair deputation policy for officers and ordered for constituting a sub-committee for submitting a detailed report within seven days after thorough deliberations with stakeholders.

The meeting was attended by Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, Sadia Sohail Rana, MPA, administrative secretaries and others.

The DG LDA briefed the meeting about important aspects of the Lahore Development Authority.

The meeting also approved allotment of a residential plot in Jubilee Town to Panahgah Authority for setting up a shelter home.

The participants decided in-principle to restrict the LDA's jurisdiction to Lahore. The CM ordered for submitting a summary in this regard as necessary amendments would be made to the Lahore Development Authority Act, 1975 for the purpose.

The CM said that the apartments project was very important to provide a roof to the low-income families, adding that the LDA had been made a public-friendly institution as the government was committed to providing facilities at the doorsteps of the citizens.