CM reviews development projects including Utla Small Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review development projects including construction of Utla Small Dam and rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by recent flash floods.

Former Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Member of Provincial Assembly Rangez Ahmad, Principal Secretary to CM, Amjad Ali Khan, Senior Member board of Revenue Zakir Hussain Afridi, concerned Administrative secretaries and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting also discussed uplift projects and public issues of Swabi with special focus on NA-18 constituency. Meeting was informed that rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by floods in Swabi has been estimated at one billion rupees and a summary has been prepared that would be sent to relevant department.

Chairing the meeting, chief minister directed relevant authorities to expedite the process so that required funds could be released timely for the rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner Swabi to prepare a case for granting of Tehsil status to Gadoon and submit it to Board of Revenue for further process.

He also directed to expedite work on construction of Ulta small Dam and said that this project is of vital importance to address drinking water issues in the area. He directed finance department to provide required funds during the current financial year to ensure completion of project within stipulated time.

CM also directed steps to provide required piece of land for the upgrading Bam Khel sports Complex to Category-A.