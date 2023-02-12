CM reviews e-employment programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Sunday and reviewed matters pertaining to e-employment scheme.

It was decided during the meeting to activate e-employment scheme in all government and private colleges as well as educational institutions.

It was mulled to incorporate private sector into this project during the meeting.

The caretaker CM was apprised that 60,000 youths had successfully completed e-employment programme and income of few youths had exceeded $200,000 after successfully completing e-employment programme.

Ismail Qureshi, Chairman Akhuwat Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, secretaries of sports, Industries, P&D departments and officials concerned attended the meeting.