CM reviews facilities at Children Home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited Anjuman-e-Sulemania Children Home and reviewed facilities for the needy and shelterless children there.

He went inside the rooms of children and asked them about their curricular and co-curricular activities.

Naqvi ordered for conducting children's medical examination at Children Hospital Lahore.

The CM expressed satisfaction over provision of facilities to children at the Children Home.