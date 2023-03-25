UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Facilities At DHQ Hospital Sheikhupura

March 25, 2023

CM reviews facilities at DHQ hospital Sheikhupura

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited District Headquarter (DHQ) hospital Sheikhupura and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital

The CM went to various wards, inquired after the patients and asked them about medical facilities being provided to them, said a handout issued here.

Mohsin Naqvi checked the attendance of doctors and allied staff members while few patients and attendants complained about non-availability of free medicines in the hospital.

CM took notice of the non-availability of free medicines and ordered the hospital administration to redress this problem forthwith.

CM also expressed his indignation over inadequate cleanliness arrangements in few wards and directed the administration to improve cleanliness arrangements in the hospital. He asserted that besides improving treatment facilities other facilities should further be improved in the hospital.

