CM reviews facilities at Ganga Ram Hospital, inspects renovation work of Civil Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Ganga Ram Hospital and Civil Secretariat late at Friday night.
According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the CM reviewed provision of facilities in the model room of the Ganga Ram Hospital.
The CM inspected the facilities being provided in the model private room and directed to provide facilities in all other private rooms on the same pattern of the model room. He ordered to place chairs in the private rooms.
Mohsin Naqvi reviewed renovation work of the Civil Secretariat and appreciated its quality work. Chief Secretary gave a briefing with regard to renovation work of the Civil Secretariat.
Provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG Police, CCPO, Secretaries of Tourism, Health, Communication & Works, Commissioner Lahore, MS Ganga Ram Hospital, VC Fatima Jinnah Medical University and officials concerned were present.
