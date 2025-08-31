CM Reviews Facilities At Relief Camp
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday reached Talwar Post in the border area during heavy rains to visit the newly established relief camp in Sheikh Pura area of Kasur.
She welcomed families who had been rescued by boats from the flood-hit village of Gatti Kalingar.
The CM affectionately lifted a child and handed him back to his mother, while also inquiring after the health and well-being of all women arriving by rescue boats, consoling and reassuring them.
During her presence, two large rafts carrying rescued livestock also reached the camp. A total of 55 cattle and a farmer’s family were evacuated from the flood-affected area, along with their tractor, motorcycle rickshaw, and other belongings, ensuring both people and livelihoods were brought to safety.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC actively engaged in efforts to rehabilitate flood victims28 seconds ago
-
Severe flooding in rivers, rains trigger mass evacuations30 seconds ago
-
CM visits flood relief camp in Kasur, meets women, children31 seconds ago
-
SSP Investigation orders speedy submission of case challans to courts34 seconds ago
-
Relief and rehabilitation operations in full swing in Kot Momin35 seconds ago
-
CM reviews facilities at relief camp38 seconds ago
-
Free medical camp39 seconds ago
-
Army, Police, Rescue teams mount massive evacuations as Punjab battles historic floods41 seconds ago
-
Senator, MPA offer condolences to Senate chairman44 seconds ago
-
Hazrat Mian Mir Urs tomorrow46 seconds ago
-
94 people rescued in Faisalabad10 minutes ago
-
SIAL operations closed till Monday10 minutes ago