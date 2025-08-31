CM reviews facilities at relief camp

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday reached Talwar Post in the border area during heavy rains to visit the newly established relief camp in Sheikh Pura area of Kasur.

She welcomed families who had been rescued by boats from the flood-hit village of Gatti Kalingar.

The CM affectionately lifted a child and handed him back to his mother, while also inquiring after the health and well-being of all women arriving by rescue boats, consoling and reassuring them.

During her presence, two large rafts carrying rescued livestock also reached the camp. A total of 55 cattle and a farmer’s family were evacuated from the flood-affected area, along with their tractor, motorcycle rickshaw, and other belongings, ensuring both people and livelihoods were brought to safety.