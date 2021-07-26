UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Reviews Flood-related Arrangements At PDMA Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

CM reviews flood-related arrangements at PDMA meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) head office on Monday to inspect the control room, established for monitoring the monsoon season and possible flood situation.

He was briefed about the situation of rivers, the weather forecasting system, arrangements for dealing with the flood-related situation and relief activities.

The CM directed the PDMA to remain fully vigilant and continuously monitor the inflow and outflow of water in rivers and the weather conditions. The line departments should remain alert with their emergency plans and the best coordination between Federal and provincial departments be ensured, he added. All arrangements should be made to deal with urban flooding, he said.

The CM expressed his satisfaction that work had been started to develop an underground water tank in Lahore to store rainwater.

The facility at Lawrence Road had been completed while the foundation stone of another underground water tank near Alhamra would be laid soon, he added. Four underground water tanks would be constructed in Lahore, he said.

The CM directed the PDMA to ensure availability of necessary material in warehouses, adding that de-watering sets should be made fully functional, along with ensuring the availability of anti-venom vaccines in districts. The Meteorological Department should submit its weather report daily and a daily report of rains in rivers' catchment areas be compiled as well, he added. The CM announced two-month salary for the PDMA staff as honorarium and promised to fulfill the responsibility of providing necessary resources.

PDMA Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, SMBR, secretary irrigation and others were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Chief Minister Punjab Flood Water Road Alert Lawrence Tank All Best Rains Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank Board reviews strategic ..

22 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP allege rigging, reject AJK election res ..

34 minutes ago

Vivo Ranked among Top 5 Global Smartphone Brands i ..

56 minutes ago

Overseas employment for Pakistanis plummets due to ..

1 hour ago

Body of missing climber Ali Sadpara recovered

1 hour ago

UAE asserts strong climate action equals strong ec ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.