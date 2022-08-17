UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Flood Situation, Relief Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 12:50 AM

CM reviews flood situation, relief measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Tuesday reviewed the flood situation, especially the rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

Chairing a meeting at CM's Office here, the CM ordered an immediate survey to repair the damages of the victims and said that financial assistance should be given to the victims as soon as possible after estimating the damages.

The chief minister said that the relief activities should be accelerated in the affected areas, adding that all possible facilities should be provided to the victims in the relief camp. All the arrangements should be completed in the low-lying areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, he said.

The CM asked the Senior Members board of Revenue (SMBR) and Secretary Irrigation to monitor the relief activities in the affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan. The secretaries of the South Punjab Secretariat should also go to DG Khan and Rajanpur to help the affected brothers and sisters, he ordered.

Rain-hit people would not be left alone, he said.

The Chief Minister asked for a feasibility report for the installation of a modern meteorological radar, saying that a long-term plan should be made to prevent floods in the rivers of Koh-e-Sulaiman.

The CM was told in the briefing that relief camps had been established in the affected areas and thousands of food hampers and relief materials were being delivered daily.

Provincial Minister Mohsin Laghari, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Inspector General Police Faisal Shahkar, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of Irrigation, Health, Housing, Livestock departments, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG Rescue 1122 and related officials attended the meeting.

Joint Secretary Water Division Islamabad, Commissioner DG Khan, Deputy Commissioners DG Khan and Rajanpur participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Chief Minister Police Punjab Flood Water Dera Ghazi Khan Rajanpur Rescue 1122 All Housing

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

27 minutes ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

27 minutes ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

29 minutes ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

29 minutes ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

29 minutes ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.