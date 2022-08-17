CM reviews flood situation, relief measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Tuesday reviewed the flood situation, especially the rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

Chairing a meeting at CM's Office here, the CM ordered an immediate survey to repair the damages of the victims and said that financial assistance should be given to the victims as soon as possible after estimating the damages.

The chief minister said that the relief activities should be accelerated in the affected areas, adding that all possible facilities should be provided to the victims in the relief camp. All the arrangements should be completed in the low-lying areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, he said.

The CM asked the Senior Members board of Revenue (SMBR) and Secretary Irrigation to monitor the relief activities in the affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan. The secretaries of the South Punjab Secretariat should also go to DG Khan and Rajanpur to help the affected brothers and sisters, he ordered.

Rain-hit people would not be left alone, he said.

The Chief Minister asked for a feasibility report for the installation of a modern meteorological radar, saying that a long-term plan should be made to prevent floods in the rivers of Koh-e-Sulaiman.

The CM was told in the briefing that relief camps had been established in the affected areas and thousands of food hampers and relief materials were being delivered daily.

Provincial Minister Mohsin Laghari, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Inspector General Police Faisal Shahkar, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of Irrigation, Health, Housing, Livestock departments, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG Rescue 1122 and related officials attended the meeting.

Joint Secretary Water Division Islamabad, Commissioner DG Khan, Deputy Commissioners DG Khan and Rajanpur participated through video link.