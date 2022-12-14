CM reviews food court project

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday reviewed the food court project adjacent to Lahore Zoo.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday reviewed the food court project adjacent to Lahore Zoo.

Chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister's Office, here, he said that modern facilities would be provided in the double-storey food court including a dancing fountain and circular stairs for the visitors.

The CM said that safari visits would be organized in the wildlife park and boating safari on the lake would also be introduced. A safari train would take children for a visit in the wildlife park. A food court would also be established in the style of Lahore Zoo in the wildlife park, he concluded.

Provincial Minister Ali Abbas Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary finance, secretary wildlife, commissioner Lahore, DG PHA and others attended the meeting.