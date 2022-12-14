UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Food Court Project

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022 | 09:13 PM

CM reviews food court project

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday reviewed the food court project adjacent to Lahore Zoo.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Wednesday reviewed the food court project adjacent to Lahore Zoo.

Chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister's Office, here, he said that modern facilities would be provided in the double-storey food court including a dancing fountain and circular stairs for the visitors.

The CM said that safari visits would be organized in the wildlife park and boating safari on the lake would also be introduced. A safari train would take children for a visit in the wildlife park. A food court would also be established in the style of Lahore Zoo in the wildlife park, he concluded.

Provincial Minister Ali Abbas Shah, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary finance, secretary wildlife, commissioner Lahore, DG PHA and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Visit Court

Recent Stories

Autopsy Reveals US Soccer Journalist Died From Bur ..

Autopsy Reveals US Soccer Journalist Died From Burst Blood Vessel - Wife

2 minutes ago
 Sanjrani, Tessori discuss overall political situat ..

Sanjrani, Tessori discuss overall political situation

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan can go ahead in green energy like Saudi A ..

Pakistan can go ahead in green energy like Saudi Arabia: German Ambassador

2 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser calls on CM Parvez Elahi

Asad Qaiser calls on CM Parvez Elahi

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner for complete security around churches ..

Commissioner for complete security around churches

11 minutes ago
 Kosovo Signs Application for EU Membership

Kosovo Signs Application for EU Membership

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.