CM reviews health related initiatives, orders early completion of ongoing projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction and revamping of Basic Health Units (BHUs) & Rural Health Centres (RHCs) along with major hospitals across Punjab by March and June 2025 respectively.

Chairing a three-hour long meeting to review progress on CM Punjab Special Health Initiatives in the province, here on Tuesday, the CM took a historic decision to grant special allowance to doctors working in health centers and hospitals in remote areas of the province.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned that at the cost of Rs 46 billion, the construction of Phase-I of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital has started. The hospital will have cancer care clinics, state-of- the-art facilities, world-class doctors and their residences, solar sheds and parking, besides inns and restaurants for the ease and accommodation of patients' relatives. She directed to increase the number of beds from 100 to 150 in the first phase. However, it was briefed that in the second phase, more than 280 beds can be expanded in Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital.

The CM was apprised that the supply of medicines is being ensured in all health centers and hospitals across Punjab. She evaluated a proposal to establish a specialised hospital in Punjab for the transplant of bone marrow, besides consisting a suggestion to start free insulin program in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz directed to start the construction of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha as soon as possible, and reviewed the issues related to the outsourcing of angiography services. She noted that monitoring is essential in every sector, a system of continuous monitoring of hospitals is being developed. She directed the Secretary Health to determine facilities available in hospitals vis-a-vis rush of patients.

The CM directed to ensure the completion of health projects on priority, besides optimal utilization of already-available infrastructure.

She accorded in-principle approval of a special project to implant artificial limbs for the disabled persons, besides agreeing to establish cancer treatment unit at Qatar Hospital in Bhakkar.

Maryam Nawaz directed to make PIC-II Cardiology operational as soon as possible. She also agreed on the proposal to establish a big hospital in Rajanpur.

The CM had a detailed review of health projects of each division of Punjab, and asked the departments concerned to submit timeline of each project. She underscored that every new health project should set a new example in quality and standard. No compromise on quality will be tolerated.

The CM was briefed that the facility of field hospital will be available in every tehsil of Punjab, and a special lift has started working for the convenience of patients in field hospitals. She also evaluated conversion of Simli TB Hospital to General Hospital, besides establishing medical colleges in every district on public private partnership basis.

She was briefed that 50 percent students in these medical colleges will be admitted on government merit. She was also briefed that the installation of EMR system for keeping digital records in Primary and rural health centers has been completed. She approved handing over of Government Data Darbar Eye Hospital to the Auqaf Department.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, MPA Sania Ashiq, Health Advisor Azhar Kayani and Dr. Adnan Khan attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman P&D, Secretaries C&W, Finance, Principal Secretary to CM and IDAP officials were also present.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir joined the meeting via video link.