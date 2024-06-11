CM Reviews Health Related Initiatives, Orders Early Completion Of Ongoing Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to complete the construction and revamping of Basic Health Units (BHUs) & Rural Health Centres (RHCs) along with major hospitals across Punjab by March and June 2025 respectively.
Chairing a three-hour long meeting to review progress on CM Punjab Special Health Initiatives in the province, here on Tuesday, the CM took a historic decision to grant special allowance to doctors working in health centers and hospitals in remote areas of the province.
The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned that at the cost of Rs 46 billion, the construction of Phase-I of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital has started. The hospital will have cancer care clinics, state-of- the-art facilities, world-class doctors and their residences, solar sheds and parking, besides inns and restaurants for the ease and accommodation of patients' relatives. She directed to increase the number of beds from 100 to 150 in the first phase. However, it was briefed that in the second phase, more than 280 beds can be expanded in Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital.
The CM was apprised that the supply of medicines is being ensured in all health centers and hospitals across Punjab. She evaluated a proposal to establish a specialised hospital in Punjab for the transplant of bone marrow, besides consisting a suggestion to start free insulin program in Punjab.
Maryam Nawaz directed to start the construction of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha as soon as possible, and reviewed the issues related to the outsourcing of angiography services. She noted that monitoring is essential in every sector, a system of continuous monitoring of hospitals is being developed. She directed the Secretary Health to determine facilities available in hospitals vis-a-vis rush of patients.
The CM directed to ensure the completion of health projects on priority, besides optimal utilization of already-available infrastructure.
She accorded in-principle approval of a special project to implant artificial limbs for the disabled persons, besides agreeing to establish cancer treatment unit at Qatar Hospital in Bhakkar.
Maryam Nawaz directed to make PIC-II Cardiology operational as soon as possible. She also agreed on the proposal to establish a big hospital in Rajanpur.
The CM had a detailed review of health projects of each division of Punjab, and asked the departments concerned to submit timeline of each project. She underscored that every new health project should set a new example in quality and standard. No compromise on quality will be tolerated.
The CM was briefed that the facility of field hospital will be available in every tehsil of Punjab, and a special lift has started working for the convenience of patients in field hospitals. She also evaluated conversion of Simli TB Hospital to General Hospital, besides establishing medical colleges in every district on public private partnership basis.
She was briefed that 50 percent students in these medical colleges will be admitted on government merit. She was also briefed that the installation of EMR system for keeping digital records in Primary and rural health centers has been completed. She approved handing over of Government Data Darbar Eye Hospital to the Auqaf Department.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, MPA Sania Ashiq, Health Advisor Azhar Kayani and Dr. Adnan Khan attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Chairman P&D, Secretaries C&W, Finance, Principal Secretary to CM and IDAP officials were also present.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir joined the meeting via video link.
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Clean energy sources rise during July-March 20245 minutes ago
-
Farmers to be provided tractors on subsidy under green tractor scheme: Agri minister6 minutes ago
-
City sizzles as mercury reaches 44°C15 minutes ago
-
NHA portfolio comprises 123 projects with Rs 156.50 bln allocation: Economic Survey15 minutes ago
-
PIA completes pre-Hajj operation15 minutes ago
-
Sohail Jabbar Malik appointed as Special Judge on deputation basis15 minutes ago
-
Govt to present over Rs18 trillion national budget on Wednesday16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan exceeds mitigation efforts resulting 8.7% reduction in GHG emissions16 minutes ago
-
Conference on enhancing regional connectivity held25 minutes ago
-
Oil demand declines in nine months of FY 2023-2425 minutes ago
-
22,000 bikes to be delivered under PM's Strategic Reform Initiatives for Women's Mobility26 minutes ago
-
Book launching ceremony held at Alhamra35 minutes ago