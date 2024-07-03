CM reviews health sector reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the ongoing health sector reforms.

The CM said upgrading health centers would reduce rush of patients in big hospitals, adding that improvement in health services was not possible until the infrastructure was rebuilt.

She highlighted: “It is my dream to bring every health facility to the doorstep of people. Hospitals require specialized human resource. Home delivery model of health services should be adopted, she instructed.

CM Maryam Nawaz said surgery in public hospitals should be brought to laparoscopy.

She directed the relevant authorities to make laparoscopy and endoscopy services functional in hospitals as soon as possible.

In the last four years, there was governance crisis in every sector, including health, she said and agreed to make biometric attendance mandatory in health centers, tehsil and district hospitals. Thalassemia centers will be established in district headquarters hospitals, and will be linked with Regional Blood Centres.

She directed the authorities concerned to start Woman Clinics on Wheels in district hospitals, and said in each division, Mammography Machine and Breast Clinic on Wheels will provide services in each district turn by turn.

The CM took strict notice of complaints about seeking money by the security guards in hospitals, and sought a plan to bring public-friendly security system in hospitals. She directed to build a modern hospital in Rajanpur, and immediately sought a plan of a new DHQ Hospital there.

She was briefed that state-of-the-art Tesla MRI machines will be provided through outsourcing at Sheikhupura and Bahawalnagar.

The CM agreed to a proposal to provide ventilators and trained staff in tehsil headquarters hospitals. She directed the authorities concerned to provide mechanical sweepers in hospitals in order to mechanise cleaning system there.

She decided in principle to make selected RHCs functional hospitals. She directed to ensure 100 per cent free supply of medicines in health centers, besides improving medicine supply chain. She decided to get third party audit of the health system twice a year.

She decided to conduct training of public health technician for the staff of health centers. She said lady health visitors and other staff will be given ECG training. She added 24-hour services will be provided in 200 Basic Health Units of Punjab till March. She highlighted nutrition Training will be conducted for 717 Health Nutrition Supervisor.

The CM said that anaesthesiologists, paediatricians and cardiologists would visit distant hospitals once a week. She added CT scan and pathology services will be outsourced.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers Azma Zahid Bukhari, Khawaja Salman Rafiq and Khawaja Imran Nazir attended the meeting.

Dr Adnan Khan, Dr Farqad Alamgir, the chief secretary, secretaries and other relevant officers were also present.

Provincial Health Adviser Azhar Mehmood Kayani participated in the meeting via video link.