CM Reviews Implementation Of Solid Waste Management System Across Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Wednesday,
reviewed the implementation of solid waste management system in the province.
The meeting was briefed about the proposed contract to outsource solid waste management
in all 36 districts of Punjab. The CM was briefed that 23 landfill sites and 66 transfer stations
would be constructed at all divisional headquarters of the province. Organic, inorganic,
iron and plastic waste would be sorted out at the transfer stations after completing door
to door collection of the waste.
The chief minister said that garbage should not be seen in the streets and markets, adding
that cleaning orders should be strictly implemented, negligence would not be tolerated.
First ever in the history of Pakistan, a mega project of solid waste management was ready,
she mentioned.
Guidelines should also be devised for analyzing the performance of Water
and Sanitation Agency (WASA) companies receiving financial share and subsidy, she instructed.
The CM directed the provincial minister Zeeshan Rafique to implement digital monitoring
of this solid waste management system to ensure transparency in the outsourcing of solid
waste management in the province, saying that solid waste management vehicles should
also be kept clean.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Minister
for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, secretaries, Lahore
Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CEO Lahore Waste Management Company and
other relevant officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police accelerate operation against electricity theft2 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas2 minutes ago
-
Seminar on empowering youth of merged districts through leadership development held2 minutes ago
-
GCUF announces result of master level degree programmes2 minutes ago
-
President for promoting trade, business linkages with Singapore12 minutes ago
-
Narowal DC visits 'Sasta Ramzan Bazaar'12 minutes ago
-
Man held with kites12 minutes ago
-
Policemen injured in Dera receive relief cheques12 minutes ago
-
Power to remain suspended from Balakot Grid12 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping gains momentum in city markets22 minutes ago
-
Food department Kohat cracks down against illegal profiteering32 minutes ago
-
ADC Dir Lower visits Talash Bazaar32 minutes ago