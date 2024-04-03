CM reviews implementation of solid waste management system across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Wednesday,

reviewed the implementation of solid waste management system in the province.

The meeting was briefed about the proposed contract to outsource solid waste management

in all 36 districts of Punjab. The CM was briefed that 23 landfill sites and 66 transfer stations

would be constructed at all divisional headquarters of the province. Organic, inorganic,

iron and plastic waste would be sorted out at the transfer stations after completing door

to door collection of the waste.

The chief minister said that garbage should not be seen in the streets and markets, adding

that cleaning orders should be strictly implemented, negligence would not be tolerated.

First ever in the history of Pakistan, a mega project of solid waste management was ready,

she mentioned.

Guidelines should also be devised for analyzing the performance of Water

and Sanitation Agency (WASA) companies receiving financial share and subsidy, she instructed.

The CM directed the provincial minister Zeeshan Rafique to implement digital monitoring

of this solid waste management system to ensure transparency in the outsourcing of solid

waste management in the province, saying that solid waste management vehicles should

also be kept clean.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Minister

for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, secretaries, Lahore

Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, CEO Lahore Waste Management Company and

other relevant officers attended the meeting.