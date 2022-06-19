UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Installation Of Solar Water Plants In Cholistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2022 | 07:50 PM

CM reviews installation of solar water plants in Cholistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday reviewed the proposed programme of installing solar water plants in remote areas of Cholistan.

He was presiding over a meeting in Model Town in which Commissioner Bahawalpur division gave a briefing with regard to installing solar water plants in Cholistan. The proposed project to increase rain in Cholistan by means of latest technology was also reviewed.

The chief minister while addressing the meeting said that human beings along with animals would be provided water by means of solar water plants. He directed early finalization of the matters of project. He maintained that the project would be initiated expeditiously by taking into account rules and regulations.

The CM directed to review installing air coolers in the shades in Cholistan, adding that water supply options from the canal in Cholistan should also be reviewed.

He stated that the step would not only remove water scarcity but also promote farming.

The CM directed to prepare a pilot project in Cholistan to enhance rain by means of latest technology and the final plan along with a timeline should be submitted next week. The CM further directed to submit final recommendations in consultation with the relevant departments with regard to the increase in 4 into 4 ambulance and mobile schools.

Senior Member board Of Revenue, Secretary Forests, Secretary Energy, Secretary P&D and officials concerned attended the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Vice Chancellor Islamia University, Deputy Commissioner,Chief Engineer Irrigation, MD Cholistan Development Authority and officials concerned attendedthe meeting via video link.

