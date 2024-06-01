CM reviews law and order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting to review the overall law & order in the province here on Saturday.

The IG Police gave a briefing about the overall law and order and police performance.

The CM said,"I am accountable to 13 crore people; the police should control crime and one cannot turn a blind eye to reality. I will not tolerate any no-go area in Punjab. The crime rate will have to be brought down across the province under any circumstance. If the crime rate is on the rise then the people overlook reforms and development projects of the government."

She maintained, "The police are making sacrifices but black sheep persist as well. I side with the police and stand behind the force. I expressed solidarity with the police force by donning a uniform. We are providing complete resources to the police so that their performance is not affected. We are introducing an analysis and inspection system in order to evaluate police performance and eliminate corruption.”

The CM said that 14 special check-posts were being established to stop inter-provincial smuggling. “We are meeting every demand of the police force in the shape of the provision of vehicles, gadgets, ammunition and training. It is our foremost responsibility to ensure protection of every police personnel standing on a check-post. I laud the performance of the IG Police, RPO Sargodha and DPO for protecting and safely evacuating 10 persons from a mob.

More than 50 percent decrease in dacoity incidents in Lahore is welcome," she commented.

The CM said labourers being looted after taking their salaries was not only sorrowful but also shameful. “I have given a deadline to the RPO Sheikhupura to overcome dacoity incidents. Snatching and theft incidents of sacrificial animals should be eradicated. A crackdown should continue on a permanent basis for the elimination of drugs. The police should make effective measures to stop firing incidents. A road getting blocked in the presence of traffic wardens is highly regrettable. Motorbike riders should be instructed to strictly follow lane discipline on the roads. Political intervention in police affairs has been done away with, and the police should perform now," she added.

"The DPOs should purge their respective districts of corrupt police personnel and criminal elements. An effective crackdown should be launched for the eradication of electricity theft on the DG Khan model. If electricity theft is eliminated then loadshedding will end as well," she observed.

A proposal to establish ' Beggar Barracks' in jails across Punjab was agreed in the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervez Rashid, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman,IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar, Additional IG Special Branch, DIG Operations, CCPO and other relevant officers attended the meeting. All RPOs, CPOs and DPOs participated in the meeting via video link.