UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Law And Order Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 08:41 PM

CM reviews law and order situation

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday presided over a meeting at his office in which law and order situation of the province was reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday presided over a meeting at his office in which law and order situation of the province was reviewed.

The chief minister ordered to undertake prompt measures in order to control crime rate in Lahore at all costs and sought a report in this regard within two weeks. He vowed to control the crime rate in Lahore under any circumstance, saying that "hard policing" would be carried out to eliminate crime across the province. He remarked that dutiful and diligent officers were always remembered in good words.

It was decided during the meeting to extend the forensic lab and its scope. The CM directed to establish forensic labs in Multan and Rawalpindi.

It was decided to re-determine the functions of the Dolphin Police. He sought a report about the Dolphin Police within two weeks and directed to revamp the Dolphin Police and to make it an effective and efficient force. The meeting decided to set up eight new police stations in Lahore and the Chief Minister accorded approval in this regard.

The CM directed to fulfill the shortage of police personnel in police stations of Punjab including Lahore subsequently. The CM apprised that he would provide assistance and backing to the police for the eradication of crime in the province. He expressed the resolve to cater the needs of the police force in order to provide a peaceful environment to the people, adding that a significant decrease in the crime rate occurred in the past due to efficient performance by the patrolling police.

The CM acknowledged that traffic wardens and the patrolling police displayed an exemplary performance but unfortunately they were being subjected to political prejudice.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and Advisor on Home Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home) Asadullah Khan, Caretaker IGP Kanwar Shahrukh, CCPO Lahore and all the Lahore police officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Shortage Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Moonis Elahi Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab chairs GCU convocation

Governor Punjab chairs GCU convocation

6 minutes ago
 Balighur Rehman receives President Alvi at Governo ..

Balighur Rehman receives President Alvi at Governor's House

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor visits markets

Sindh Governor visits markets

6 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers to Agree New Sanctions on Ira ..

EU Foreign Ministers to Agree New Sanctions on Iran on Monday - Official

6 minutes ago
 EU's Von Der Leyen to Participate in G20 Summit in ..

EU's Von Der Leyen to Participate in G20 Summit in Bali - European Commission

6 minutes ago
 "CUI 2022 Convocation, Lahore Campus"

"CUI 2022 Convocation, Lahore Campus"

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.