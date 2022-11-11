CM reviews law and order situation

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday presided over a meeting at his office in which law and order situation of the province was reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday presided over a meeting at his office in which law and order situation of the province was reviewed.

The chief minister ordered to undertake prompt measures in order to control crime rate in Lahore at all costs and sought a report in this regard within two weeks. He vowed to control the crime rate in Lahore under any circumstance, saying that "hard policing" would be carried out to eliminate crime across the province. He remarked that dutiful and diligent officers were always remembered in good words.

It was decided during the meeting to extend the forensic lab and its scope. The CM directed to establish forensic labs in Multan and Rawalpindi.

It was decided to re-determine the functions of the Dolphin Police. He sought a report about the Dolphin Police within two weeks and directed to revamp the Dolphin Police and to make it an effective and efficient force. The meeting decided to set up eight new police stations in Lahore and the Chief Minister accorded approval in this regard.

The CM directed to fulfill the shortage of police personnel in police stations of Punjab including Lahore subsequently. The CM apprised that he would provide assistance and backing to the police for the eradication of crime in the province. He expressed the resolve to cater the needs of the police force in order to provide a peaceful environment to the people, adding that a significant decrease in the crime rate occurred in the past due to efficient performance by the patrolling police.

The CM acknowledged that traffic wardens and the patrolling police displayed an exemplary performance but unfortunately they were being subjected to political prejudice.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and Advisor on Home Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, ACS (Home) Asadullah Khan, Caretaker IGP Kanwar Shahrukh, CCPO Lahore and all the Lahore police officers attended the meeting.