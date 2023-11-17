Open Menu

CM Reviews Law, Order In Punjab

Published November 17, 2023

CM reviews law, order in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reviewed law and order in the province in a meeting at his office on Friday.

The Inspector General of Police delivered a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing operation targeting illegal aliens. Responding to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi's explicit directives, the crackdown against illegal foreigners in Punjab has been intensified, leading to the repatriation of 15,533 individuals thus far. CM Mohsin Naqvi, adamant on an effective crackdown against those harboring illegal foreigners, stressed unequivocally that no exemptions would be granted to facilitators of illegally resident aliens.

Expressing displeasure over the non-arrest of certain miscreants implicated in the May 9 incidents, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a resolute directive to expedite the apprehension of fugitive suspects connected to those events.

He underscored the imperative to ensure the safety and security of the province's residents, directing all necessary measures.

The meeting witnessed the participation of the Chief Secretary, Advocate General, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, Secretary Public Prosecution, Secretary Law, CCPO, Commissioner Lahore Division, Additional IG CTD, DIG Investigation, and other high-ranking officials. Additionally, Commissioners and RPOs attended the session through video link.

