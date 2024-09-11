Open Menu

CM Reviews Law, Order In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz presided over a special meeting here on Wednesday to comprehensively review law and order situation in the province.

The CM said, “Protecting the life and property of people of Punjab is my foremost responsibility. We will do whatever is necessary to safeguard public life and property.”

The CM directed the authorities concerned to take indiscriminate action against criminals and anti-social elements. She said police should be able to take proactive action without waiting for a crime to be committed. She added attackers of police check posts should be given such a stern response that they do not dare to attack again.

CM Maryam Nawaz said police patrol should be arranged between police check-posts and directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security on Eid Milad-un-Nabi by visiting the scholars themselves.

She approved a proposal to increase number of provincial border posts, and directed the police authorities to immediately conduct special training of the police personnel posted at border posts.

She also directed the relevant authorities to provide armored personnel carriers (APC), bullet-proof vehicles and jackets to police personnel. She highlighted strengthen and improve border security check posts besides restructuring and modernizing the Border Military Police.

The CM directed the relevant authorities to install body cameras on police force on duty, and intensify the campaign to eliminate illegal arms from the province. She was briefed by the authorities concerned that a strict ban has been imposed on the use of social media and cameras by on-duty police personnel.

The CM also approved a grant of Rs 1 billion for the police force in the meeting.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Brigadier (retd) Babar Alauddin, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, IG Police, Additional IG and other police officers were also present.

