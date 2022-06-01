UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Law & Order Situation

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province.

Provincial ministers Sardar Owais Leghari, Kh. Salman Rafiq, Ata Tarar, Zeeshan Rafiq MPA, chief secretary and officials concerned attended the meeting while MPA Jehangir Khanzada and RPO Sheikhupura participated through video link.

The CM made it clear that no groups or gangs could be allowed to take law into their own hands, adding that every possible step be taken to protect the life and property of the people. Indiscriminate legal action be taken against the elements who took law into their hands on May 25 as permission would not be granted to challenge the writ of the State, he added.

The police had efficiently worked to maintain law and order on May 25 and full support to it would be continued, he repeated and added that the responsibility of protecting the life and property of the people would be fulfilled at any cost.

The CM was also briefed about the Chunian rape case and the safe recovery of a child kidnapped from Lahore for ransom. The CM directed to expedite the investigation of the Chunian rape case scientifically for a logical conclusion without delay.

