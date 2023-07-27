Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

CM reviews law & order situation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting regarding peace and security at his office here on Thursday.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the security plan was conducted to ensure the protection of the lives and property of the public, especially during Muharram-ul-Haram, especifically on the day of Ashura.

The meeting discussed measures taken for the protection of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens. It was decided that complete restrictions on drone coverage would be imposed during processions and gatherings on the 8th, 9th, and 10th of Muharram. The law enforcement agencies, including the army, rangers, and police would hold a flag march.

The CM instructed all commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) to prepare necessary contingency plans in view of possible rains during the processions and gatherings. He emphasized that the security plan put in place for the protection of public during Muharram-ul-Haram must be implemented without any compromise and the code of conduct must be strictly enforced.

He emphasized that mosques, imambargahs, and other places of worship should receive special attention regarding security measures.

Members of the peace committees and elected representatives should play a proactive role in promoting religious harmony, he added.

Regarding the protection of foreign nationals, especially Chinese citizens, the chief minister directed to follow the SOPs.

Additionally, in response to the events of May 9, the meeting ordered the monitoring of the performance of district joint investigation teams (JITs) and reviewed the progress in prosecuting those involved in the acts of May 9.

The Inspector General Police briefed the meeting about the security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Civil and military officials also presented their reports.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, chief secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), top military and ranger officials, Advocate General Punjab, secretaries of law & prosecution departments, Additional IG (Special Branch), CCPO Lahore, Additional IG (CTD), DIG (Special Protection Unit), commissioner Lahore, and others. All divisional commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.

