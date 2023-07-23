CM reviews law, order situation, directs for necessary security measures in Muharram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday chaired an important meeting to review law and order situation in the province.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Advisor to CM on Law and Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sindh Dr.

Mohammed Sohail Rajput, IGP Sind Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGPs and through video link DIGs, and SSPs.

The CM issued necessary directives to maintain law and order situation in all districts of the province. He also directed for necessary security measures during the month of Muharram ul Harram.