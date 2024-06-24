CM Reviews Maryam Ki Dastak, Mobile Application Initiative
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting here on Monday,
reviewed the services provided to citizens through "Maryam Ki Dastak" mobile
application.
The CM directed to further improve services under the programme besides granting
approval to extend their number. She directed to increasing the number of services
in Lahore to 40, and then to 65 by August 2024.
The CM was briefed by PITB Chairman on “Maryam Ki Dastak” program’s extension plan.
He apprised that from 14 August, “Maryam Ki Dastak” services would start in every division.
Services of Police, Revenue, Municipalities, Excise, TMA, Development Authorities and
other departments would be available through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak.
Services like domicile,
e-stamping, birth, death, marriage certificates, property tax, token tax, motor vehicle transfer
and new vehicle registration facility could be availed through Dastak app.
It was further briefed that citizens could apply for these services through an appointment
with a representative of “Maryam Ki Dastak,” web portal, mobile app or call center 1202.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal
and other relevant officers attending the meeting.
