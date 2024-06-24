Open Menu

CM Reviews Maryam Ki Dastak, Mobile Application Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 05:20 PM

CM reviews Maryam Ki Dastak, Mobile application initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, during a meeting here on Monday,

reviewed the services provided to citizens through "Maryam Ki Dastak" mobile

application.

The CM directed to further improve services under the programme besides granting

approval to extend their number. She directed to increasing the number of services

in Lahore to 40, and then to 65 by August 2024.

The CM was briefed by PITB Chairman on “Maryam Ki Dastak” program’s extension plan.

He apprised that from 14 August, “Maryam Ki Dastak” services would start in every division.

Services of Police, Revenue, Municipalities, Excise, TMA, Development Authorities and

other departments would be available through ‘Maryam Ki Dastak.

Services like domicile,

e-stamping, birth, death, marriage certificates, property tax, token tax, motor vehicle transfer

and new vehicle registration facility could be availed through Dastak app.

It was further briefed that citizens could apply for these services through an appointment

with a representative of “Maryam Ki Dastak,” web portal, mobile app or call center 1202.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal

and other relevant officers attending the meeting.

