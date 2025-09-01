CM reviews medical, relief facilities at Jhang flood camp

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday visited a field hospital near the Jhang flood relief camp to review medical and relief arrangements for flood-affected residents.

During the visit, she inquired from patients and their families about the availability of medicines and treatment facilities and expressed satisfaction over the services being provided, said a handout issued here.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the rescue and relief measures taken by the district administration and inspected the protective embankment adjacent to Jhang city.

A large number of people gathered to welcome her on the occasion. The CM expressed compassion for a little girl at the camp, while an elderly woman held her hand and prayed for her health and well-being.