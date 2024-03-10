CM Reviews Monitoring Mechanism Of Model Markets
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif suddenly reached Model Ramzan
Bazaar Control Room in Poonch House here on Sunday and reviewed the monitoring
mechanism of the provincial model market control room.
The CM observed both district and PITB dashboards developed for the purpose,
besides reviewing the Qeemat App dashboard. She was briefed by the authorities
concerned about the data displayed on these dashboards.
She stressed on the importance of effective monitoring of the delivery of Ramadan
Nigahban hampers at beneficiaries’ doorsteps. She said: “I will not tolerate any
obstruction or neglect in this regard.
”
The chief minister highlighted,”District Score Cards would be developed on the basis
of performance of district administration in the delivery of Ramadan Nigahban hampers
at beneficiaries’ doorsteps, and handling of other related issues thereof.”
She added that marks would be deducted for the violation of SOPs in this regard.
By the 10th of Ramadan, Ramadan Nigahban hampers will reach all the needy,
she informed and directed the authorities concerned to also include home delivery
information in the dashboard.
Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, and DG
Industries Asif Ali Farrukh were present on the occasion.
