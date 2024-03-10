Open Menu

CM Reviews Monitoring Mechanism Of Model Markets

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

CM reviews monitoring mechanism of model markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif suddenly reached Model Ramzan

Bazaar Control Room in Poonch House here on Sunday and reviewed the monitoring

mechanism of the provincial model market control room.

The CM observed both district and PITB dashboards developed for the purpose,

besides reviewing the Qeemat App dashboard. She was briefed by the authorities

concerned about the data displayed on these dashboards.

She stressed on the importance of effective monitoring of the delivery of Ramadan

Nigahban hampers at beneficiaries’ doorsteps. She said: “I will not tolerate any

obstruction or neglect in this regard.

The chief minister highlighted,”District Score Cards would be developed on the basis

of performance of district administration in the delivery of Ramadan Nigahban hampers

at beneficiaries’ doorsteps, and handling of other related issues thereof.”

She added that marks would be deducted for the violation of SOPs in this regard.

By the 10th of Ramadan, Ramadan Nigahban hampers will reach all the needy,

she informed and directed the authorities concerned to also include home delivery

information in the dashboard.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, and DG

Industries Asif Ali Farrukh were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Sunday Market All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

8 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

23 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

24 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan