CM reviews monitoring mechanism of model markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif suddenly reached Model Ramzan

Bazaar Control Room in Poonch House here on Sunday and reviewed the monitoring

mechanism of the provincial model market control room.

The CM observed both district and PITB dashboards developed for the purpose,

besides reviewing the Qeemat App dashboard. She was briefed by the authorities

concerned about the data displayed on these dashboards.

She stressed on the importance of effective monitoring of the delivery of Ramadan

Nigahban hampers at beneficiaries’ doorsteps. She said: “I will not tolerate any

obstruction or neglect in this regard.

”

The chief minister highlighted,”District Score Cards would be developed on the basis

of performance of district administration in the delivery of Ramadan Nigahban hampers

at beneficiaries’ doorsteps, and handling of other related issues thereof.”

She added that marks would be deducted for the violation of SOPs in this regard.

By the 10th of Ramadan, Ramadan Nigahban hampers will reach all the needy,

she informed and directed the authorities concerned to also include home delivery

information in the dashboard.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, and DG

Industries Asif Ali Farrukh were present on the occasion.