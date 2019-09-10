CM reviews monitoring, security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to review arrangements regarding monitoring of mourning processions on Muharram 10.

The chief minister was accompanied by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz.

During his visit, Usman Buzdar monitored the route of main procession of Muharram 10 and review law and order situation in the provincial capital.

PSCA Managing Director Amir Malik and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir briefed the chief minister and said that all suspected persons and materials were being properly checked.

The chief minister also monitored the alternative traffic routes and patrolling conducted by Dolphin Squad in the city.

Earlier, CM Usman Buzdar along with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and IGP Punjab Arif Nawaz conducted aerial surveillance of processions.