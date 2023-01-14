CM reviews names of caretaker setup

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over a meeting at CM office in which legal and constitutional aspects were reviewed after giving advice on the dissolution of Punjab Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over a meeting at CM office in which legal and constitutional aspects were reviewed after giving advice on the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

The name of caretaker chief minister was also reviewed during the meeting, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The CM stated that he duly fulfilled the promise which was made with Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

CM underscored that he performed his duties according to the law and the Constitution.

He apprised that the caretaker set up would be constituted according to the Constitution and with due consultation after the dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabtain Khan, Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmmod-ur- Rasheed, Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, Provincial Advisor Amir Saeed Rawn, MPA Yousaf Badozai, Akbar Khan and Secretary Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak attended the consultative meeting.