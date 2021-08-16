CM reviews overall security situation in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday chaired a high level meeting to review security arrangements for Muharram ul Harram.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafar Ali Shah, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazam Jah Ansari, commissioners, regional police officers and other civil and military officials attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed security situation in the province in the wake of changing scenario in Afghanistan. The meeting also reviewed implementation of earlier decisions regarding law and order situation.

The meeting was briefed about overall security situation keeping in view the current regional situation and steps taken to cope effectively with any law and order situation.

The meeting was also briefed about security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram.

During the meeting it was informed that seven districts of the province had been declared sensitive while more than 33000 policemen would perform security duty.

Special control rooms had been set up for monitoring of Muharram procession at provisional, divisional and district levels.

Total 585 Muharram procession and 5500 Majalis would be held during the Muhrram across the province.

The district administrations have held special meetings with religious leaders from all schools of thought for maintaining religious harmony and brotherhood during Muharram.

The meeting decided to take strict action against those elements sharing hate and provoking material on social media.

The meeting was informed that that leaves of all policemen had been cancelled for Muhrram and was told about action against anti-social elements during the last month.

It was decided that the mobile network would remain suspended on 9th and 10th to ensure security.

The chief minister said that proper accommodation should be provided to policemen of other districts for duty in Peshawar in Muharram.

He said that effective coordination should be maintained between the control rooms besides close working coordination between law enforcement agencies.

He directed that police to continue operations against anti-social elements in a coordinated manner to prevent any untoward situation.