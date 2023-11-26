CM reviews police data report, praises crime reduction trend

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said the Punjab government is providing all possible resources to police and expect a better performance in return.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the Police Data Report here on Sunday, he said the trend of crime reduction was praiseworthy, but that needed to be further brought down. The report indicated that due to effective policing during the caretaker setup, 12 per cent crime had reduced relating to property matters.

According to the statistics of Crime Calls Lahore-15, criminal incidents in dacoity, robbery, burglary and snatching had reduced in Lahore.

car and motorcycle theft incidents also decreased. It was informed in the Data Report that six per cent increase was reported in the property related crimes in the month of May 2023 and 11 per cent decrease was reported in July 2023. Ten per cent increase in the property related crimes was reported in August. Eight per cent crimes decreased in September and 12 per cent crimes went down in October 2023.

Inspector General Police, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) and other police officials attended the meeting.