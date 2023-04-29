UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Police Operation In Katcha Area

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 12:10 AM

CM reviews police operation in Katcha area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office in which ongoing operation against miscreants in Katcha area was reviewed.

Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar gave a detailed briefing about the police operation. It was apprised during the briefing that 51,000 acres of land has been cleared in the Katcha area and many hideouts of the miscreants have been destroyed.

Operation to clear other areas has also been expedited and fresh contingents of Punjab Police have also reached the Katcha area. It was further informed during the briefing that 3 miscreants were killed during the operation, 8 got injured while 46 have been arrested. Qabul Sikai gang has been closed in and the area has been cordoned off and police check posts have been established in the area.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his satisfaction over success in the police operation and lauded the bravery of Punjab Police.

He saluted the bravery and spirit of police officers and jawans participating in the operation.

Mohsin Naqvi underscored that a durable peace will be established in the Katcha area after completely eliminating the miscreants.

He also sought a plan for the construction, repair and rehabilitation of roads as well as bridges in the area.

Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG Operations, officials of law enforcement agencies and concerned officials attended the meeting. Additional IG South Punjab, Commissioners and RPOs of Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur, DPOs of Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur attended the meeting via video link.

