UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Pre Monsoon Preparations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

CM reviews pre monsoon preparations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting to review pre-monsoon preparations, here on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the proposal of insulation/rubber painting on power poles for protection against electric shock.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directed that construction of underground water tank should be completed as soon as possible besides ensuring timely evacuation of settlements and other safety measures in view of possible flood threat in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Mianwali and other cities.

He said that with regard to floods, WASA Lahore SOPs should be extended to other cities as well.

Commissioner Lahore Division gave a detailed briefing on District Disaster Management, Population Evacuation and Flood Plan.

The Commissioner said that the process of de-silting of sewer lines in Lahore was almost complete and third party evaluation was also underway. The District Flood Control Room had been set up for effective monitoring of possible floods and 16 disposal stations in Lahore were fully functional.

Special Assistant to the CM Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Syed Tauseef Shah, Secretary Housing, Commissioner & Deputy Commissioner Lahore, MD Solid Waste Management and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Flood Water Mianwali Muzaffargarh Tank Housing

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

7 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

8 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

8 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

8 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

9 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.