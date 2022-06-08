CM reviews pre monsoon preparations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting to review pre-monsoon preparations, here on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the proposal of insulation/rubber painting on power poles for protection against electric shock.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directed that construction of underground water tank should be completed as soon as possible besides ensuring timely evacuation of settlements and other safety measures in view of possible flood threat in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Mianwali and other cities.

He said that with regard to floods, WASA Lahore SOPs should be extended to other cities as well.

Commissioner Lahore Division gave a detailed briefing on District Disaster Management, Population Evacuation and Flood Plan.

The Commissioner said that the process of de-silting of sewer lines in Lahore was almost complete and third party evaluation was also underway. The District Flood Control Room had been set up for effective monitoring of possible floods and 16 disposal stations in Lahore were fully functional.

Special Assistant to the CM Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Syed Tauseef Shah, Secretary Housing, Commissioner & Deputy Commissioner Lahore, MD Solid Waste Management and others attended the meeting.