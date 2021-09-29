UrduPoint.com

CM Reviews Price Control Situation In Province

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

CM reviews price control situation in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review price control situation and prices of daily used items here.

The meeting was briefed about performance of the departments concerned and it was decided to improve arrangements of Kisan platform for direct sale of goods in the markets.

The meeting also reviewed suggestion of sealing shop on complaint of artificial price hike rather imposing a fine.

The commissioners and DCs would take steps in their respective areas viewing the reasons of price hike.

Practical steps would be taken to control inflation.

The meeting was told that fines amounting to Rs 750 million were imposed on price hike and profiteering in the province whereas 11,000 FIRs had been lodged as well.

It was decided to give awards to three best performing districts in price control campaign while the three least performing districts would be given notices.

The chief minister said there was a need to improve performance on price control besides monitoring of auction process at the markets in the morning.

Commissioners, DCs, RPOs and DPOs from the province participated through video-link.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Fine Sale Price Market From Best Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

17 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral reloca ..

AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral relocation research efforts

17 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

1 hour ago
 RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.