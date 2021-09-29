CM reviews price control situation in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review price control situation and prices of daily used items here.

The meeting was briefed about performance of the departments concerned and it was decided to improve arrangements of Kisan platform for direct sale of goods in the markets.

The meeting also reviewed suggestion of sealing shop on complaint of artificial price hike rather imposing a fine.

The commissioners and DCs would take steps in their respective areas viewing the reasons of price hike.

Practical steps would be taken to control inflation.

The meeting was told that fines amounting to Rs 750 million were imposed on price hike and profiteering in the province whereas 11,000 FIRs had been lodged as well.

It was decided to give awards to three best performing districts in price control campaign while the three least performing districts would be given notices.

The chief minister said there was a need to improve performance on price control besides monitoring of auction process at the markets in the morning.

Commissioners, DCs, RPOs and DPOs from the province participated through video-link.