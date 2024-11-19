CM Reviews Progress Of Public Complaints Portal
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CM-KP) Ali Amin Gandapur to review the status of public complaints resolution through the public complaints portal (Ikhtiyar Awam Ka).
The CM was briefed by the relevant officials on the progress made so far in addressing the complaints registered on the portal.
The meeting was informed that a total of 6,242 complaints have been registered on the portal so far.
Out of these, 2,559 complaints have been resolved, while 3,683 complaints are still being processed. As many as 1,200 citizens have received relief through the portal, and 757 citizens have received partial relief.
The participants were informed that 13,384 citizens have registered on the portal, with nearly 300 women actively using the service.
District Peshawar has reported the highest number of complaints, with 1,458 complaints, followed by Mardan 405, Bannu 363, Dera Ismail Khan 335, and Abbottabad 344.
Complaints related to municipal services topped the list with 1,966 complaints, followed by issues in education 1,040, public agenda implementation 876, corruption 602, and law and order 539.
The CM emphasized that complaints must be resolved within three to seven days.
He expressed dissatisfaction over delays in resolving certain complaints and warned the relevant authorities of strict action against any negligence.
He announced that unresolved complaints would be reopened at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat level for immediate review.
CM reiterated that resolving public grievances should be a priority, and any attempt to delay or dismiss complaints would be met with strict consequences.
He directed all the relevant authorities to ensure that the public’s complaints were addressed promptly and satisfactorily, stating, "Those who fail to improve their performance will face penalties."
To further improve the effectiveness of the portal, the chief minister called for increased awareness campaigns through social media platforms.
CM assured that he would personally oversee the progress of the complaint resolution process and ensure that every citizen's genuine concern is addressed without delay.
