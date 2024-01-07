CM reviews progress on 2 projects in Pindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Safe City and new CPO Office projects in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

He reviewed progress being made on both the projects and set a deadline for completing the two projects by January 31. He ordered to complete civil works of the projects at the earliest.

He ordered for undertaking proper planning for installation of cables and cameras from the onset, adding that work should be launched immediately after completion of civil work. The CM conducted a detailed inspection of the construction activities of both the projects. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed pace of work on both the projects and ordered for completing them swiftly.

The CM directed CPO Rawalpindi to undertake visit of the projects daily along with reviewing progress on them. He urged all concerned to work hard day and night, adding that completion of projects swiftly should be foremost mission. In the first phase, security cameras will be installed at 92 sites of Rawalpindi.

The CM was informed during the briefing that 70 per cent work had been completed. The road cutting process was ongoing for the electricity supply and networking.

Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing in this regard. IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha, RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali and CPO Rawalpindi were also present.