CM Reviews Progress On Air Punjab, Bullet Train Project

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM

CM reviews progress on Air Punjab, bullet train project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting here on Saturday, reviewed progress on two historic initiatives, Pakistan’s first provincial airline, and the country’s first bullet train project.

During the briefing, the chief minister gave formal approval for the launch of Air Punjab, Pakistan’s first provincial airline, and granted in-principle approval to commence work on the Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project. She ordered for immediate leasing of four Airbus aircraft for Air Punjab and emphasized that the airline will initially operate domestic flights within Pakistan. Following a successful first year, Air Punjab will expand to offer international services.

The CM instructed the authorities concerned to procure the latest aircraft and ensure that Air Punjab sets new benchmarks in service quality, aspiring to become the leading airline in the country.

In the same meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz was given a comprehensive briefing on the Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project. Officials informed the CM that the journey between Lahore and Rawalpindi would be reduced to approximately two-and-a-half hours. She reviewed various options for executing the project in collaboration with Pakistan Railways and assigned Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to lead coordination efforts.

The chief minister also noted that a public-private partnership model was under consideration for the bullet train venture.

Additionally, she directed the relevant departments to expedite preparations for launching the bullet train and sought proposals for high-speed train services on six additional routes across Punjab. These routes include:

I. Lahore–Shahdara–Narowal

II. Lahore–Raiwind–Kasur–Pakpattan–Lodhran

III. Sheikhupura–Jaranwala–Shorkot

IV. Shorkot–Jhang–Sargodha

V. Lala Musa–Sargodha via Mandi Bahauddin and Malikwal

VI. Faisalabad–Chak Jhumra–Shaheenabad

The CM also reviewed progress on mass transit initiatives, including the Lahore Yellow Line and the Gujranwala Mass Transit Line. She set deadlines of 30 May 2025 for completing the feasibility study of the Jinnah Terminal Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura Yellow Line project, and 15 June 2025 for the Gujranwala Mass Transit Line study.

The CM received a detailed briefing on the upcoming e-taxi project, aimed at modernizing urban transport systems in Punjab.

