CM Reviews Progress On Air Punjab, Bullet Train Project
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting here on Saturday, reviewed progress on two historic initiatives, Pakistan’s first provincial airline, and the country’s first bullet train project.
During the briefing, the chief minister gave formal approval for the launch of Air Punjab, Pakistan’s first provincial airline, and granted in-principle approval to commence work on the Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project. She ordered for immediate leasing of four Airbus aircraft for Air Punjab and emphasized that the airline will initially operate domestic flights within Pakistan. Following a successful first year, Air Punjab will expand to offer international services.
The CM instructed the authorities concerned to procure the latest aircraft and ensure that Air Punjab sets new benchmarks in service quality, aspiring to become the leading airline in the country.
In the same meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz was given a comprehensive briefing on the Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project. Officials informed the CM that the journey between Lahore and Rawalpindi would be reduced to approximately two-and-a-half hours. She reviewed various options for executing the project in collaboration with Pakistan Railways and assigned Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb to lead coordination efforts.
The chief minister also noted that a public-private partnership model was under consideration for the bullet train venture.
Additionally, she directed the relevant departments to expedite preparations for launching the bullet train and sought proposals for high-speed train services on six additional routes across Punjab. These routes include:
I. Lahore–Shahdara–Narowal
II. Lahore–Raiwind–Kasur–Pakpattan–Lodhran
III. Sheikhupura–Jaranwala–Shorkot
IV. Shorkot–Jhang–Sargodha
V. Lala Musa–Sargodha via Mandi Bahauddin and Malikwal
VI. Faisalabad–Chak Jhumra–Shaheenabad
The CM also reviewed progress on mass transit initiatives, including the Lahore Yellow Line and the Gujranwala Mass Transit Line. She set deadlines of 30 May 2025 for completing the feasibility study of the Jinnah Terminal Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura Yellow Line project, and 15 June 2025 for the Gujranwala Mass Transit Line study.
The CM received a detailed briefing on the upcoming e-taxi project, aimed at modernizing urban transport systems in Punjab.
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSUET bears name of true beacon of light: HEC chairman2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan hosts first ever AI Courtroom Integration Competition2 minutes ago
-
Bogie of Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri2 minutes ago
-
SBC issues final list of candidates for SHCBA Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews progress on Air Punjab, bullet train project2 minutes ago
-
5 brick-kilns sealed in Pasrur12 minutes ago
-
Leghari terms India's Indus Water Treaty suspension statement childish, illegal12 minutes ago
-
Six including lady constable killed in separate firing incidents12 minutes ago
-
DPM, Egyptian FM discuss regional developments32 minutes ago
-
Light rain, wind predicted for upper parts of KP32 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri once again condemns Modi govt's provocative actions42 minutes ago
-
QAU once again crowned Pakistan’s top university42 minutes ago