CM reviews progress on Akbar Chowk flyover project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Akbar Chowk flyover project and assessed progress on the construction work.

He urged workers to expedite their efforts, emphasising the use of additional resources and machinery to compensate for any delays caused by rains, according to a handout issued here on Sunday. Completion of the project was of paramount importance to facilitate citizens, he said. To ensure smooth traffic flow during the construction process, special arrangements were ordered by Mohsin Naqvi. Once the Akbar Chowk project was finished, it was expected to ease daily commuting for millions of vehicles, permanently resolving traffic congestion, he said.

Preservation of trees was also being ensured throughout the project.

Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa, along with Chief Engineer LDA and contractors, provided a briefing on the project progress.

The CM was informed that the preliminary work on the Akbar Chowk flyover had been completed, and 16 out of 66 girders of flyovers were fully constructed, while work on others was progressing rapidly. Additionally, asphalt work on the roads beneath the flyovers was underway. Three out of nine U-turns had been completed so far.

CCPO Lahore was also present.